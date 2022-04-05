BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.34) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.56).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.