BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of MUJ opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $16.28.
In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
