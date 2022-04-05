BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MUJ opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

