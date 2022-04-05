BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

