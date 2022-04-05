BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 113,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.