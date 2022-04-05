BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $808.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $931.76.

BLK opened at $782.23 on Monday. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock (BLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.