BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

