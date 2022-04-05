Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

