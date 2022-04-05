Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Reaches Market Cap of $470,119.23 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $470,119.23 and approximately $61,962.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

