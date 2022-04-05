bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,881,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
