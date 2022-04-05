bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. 1,881,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.