BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.