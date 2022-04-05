BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DHF opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

