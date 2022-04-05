BoringDAO Price Hits $361.83 on Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $51.97 million and $3,955.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $361.83 or 0.00789047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00106737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.