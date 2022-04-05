Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $344.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.98 and a 200 day moving average of $349.77. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

