Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The company has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

