Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

MMYT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,028. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

