Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 2,724 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.