Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in General Motors by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

