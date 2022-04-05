Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,860. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

