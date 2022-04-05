Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

