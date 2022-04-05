Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 196,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,140. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

