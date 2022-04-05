Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,686,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,053,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.10.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

