Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

BYDGF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.