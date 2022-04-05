Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
