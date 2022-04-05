Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

