Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BAK. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:BAK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Braskem has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.