Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

