Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE BRX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
