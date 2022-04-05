BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,010 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BV opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

