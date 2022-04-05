Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,857,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

