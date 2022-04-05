Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

