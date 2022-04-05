Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.