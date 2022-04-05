Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.04. 734,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.84. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.