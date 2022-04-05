Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $6.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $28.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $36.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.62 to $49.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,867 shares of company stock worth $39,189,516 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LPI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

