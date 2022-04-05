Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.44. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

