Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). 2U posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 1,363,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in 2U by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

