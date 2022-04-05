Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. AeroVironment posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

