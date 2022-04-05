Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to report sales of $69.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.44 million and the highest is $70.75 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,495. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of 9.33.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

