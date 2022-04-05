Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) to post sales of $228.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.82 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $195.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AXON remained flat at $$140.00 during trading hours on Friday. 6,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,329. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

