Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $34.09. 26,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,170. The company has a market cap of $543.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

