Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

