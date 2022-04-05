Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. First Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THFF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,406. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

