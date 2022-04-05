Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.93. Guild posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHLD opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

