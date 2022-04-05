Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.30. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.54. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,993 shares of company stock worth $26,304,569. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

