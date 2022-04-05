Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $6.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to post $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Moderna reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

MRNA traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 6,613,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

