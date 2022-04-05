Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.92. OneMain reported earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 1,281,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,844. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. OneMain has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in OneMain by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,289,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after acquiring an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

