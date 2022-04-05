Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 418,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

