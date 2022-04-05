Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $120.88

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

