Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $99.13

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.