Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $134.50

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 1,503,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

