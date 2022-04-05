Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 20.15

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 13.70. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,767. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.16.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.