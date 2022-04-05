Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 20.15

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.15.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 13.70. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,767. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 10.38 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
