Brokerages Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target at $2,723.25

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,723.25.

Several analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 580 ($7.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 444,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.