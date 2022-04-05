Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $237.50

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.50.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average of $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

