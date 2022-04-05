Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $30.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iHeartMedia by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,115. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

